Police place bounty on Ada Radio attackers

The Ghana Police Service has placed a bounty of GHC10,000.00 on the heads of suspects that allegedly attacked the Ada Radio Station.

The Police said anyone with credible information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators would receive that reward.

This was contained in a press release signed by Superintendent of Police Mr Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

“We will do everything possible to find those thugs and deal with them according to the laws of this country. To this end, the Police Administration has placed an amount of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 10,000.00) bounty as an informant reward for anyone who offers a piece of credible information leading to the arrest of the thugs who invaded and vandalised the Ada Radio station and assaulted the staff.

“The Police, hereby, urge the staff of Radio Ada, people of Big Ada and the general public to remain calm as we continue our investigations into the attack at the Radio Ada Station on Thursday, January 13, 2022,” it said.

The statement, said: “A team of investigators and intelligence officers from the National and Regional Headquarters are currently supporting the Ada Divisional Command to investigate the incident and get those involved arrested and prosecuted for this barbaric act”.

It said the Tema Deputy Regional Police Commander and his team visited the Radio Station on Friday, January 15, 2022, to engage the management and staff on the incident and informed them that the Police Administration was putting the services of its clinical psychologists at their disposal.

“The team also engaged the chiefs, opinion leaders and community members on the

incident and other security-related issues,” the statement noted.

It assured that adequate measures had been fashioned out to protect the Radio Station and its staff as efforts to arrest the culprits to face justice continued.