Murder

The Central Regional Police administration has placed a bounty of GHc 10,000 on the head of attackers of two people leading to the death of one Prince Oduro at Assin Praso.

It said anyone who could provide credible information leading to the arrest of the culprits would be given the ransom.

The deceased together with his friend, were attacked by some irate youth from Assin and Adansi Praso with cutlasses and other offensive weapons at Assin Praso lorry station.

His friend, Ishmael Dzogbenu who sustained severe injuries is currently receiving treatment at St Francis Xavier Hospital.

This was announced in a statement issued and signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Serwaah Oppong, Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday.

She said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

DSP Oppong assured persons around Assin Praso and its environs that the situation was under control and measures had been put in place to maintain law and order in the area.

