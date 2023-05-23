Police pledges to ensure law, order during ongoing Kumawu By-election

The Police have assured of their preparedness to ensure law and order at tomorrow’s by-election in the Kumawu Constituency.

“The Ghana Police Service will like to assure the public that sufficient measures have been put in place to maintain law and order as well as ensure peace and security before, during and after the Kumawu Constituency by-election,” a statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, said.

It said adequate Police personnel had been deployed to Kumawu and the other communities within the Constituency to support the local Police to provide security for the election.

The statement said as part of the security arrangement, the Police this morning engaged the parties contesting the election, including the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and one of the Independent candidates, to enhance collaboration among all stakeholders towards a peaceful election.

It said the other independent candidate was unable to honour the invitation for the meeting.

The statement said the NPP team was led by its National Chairman and General Secretary while the NDC team was led by its General Secretary and National Organiser; the Independent candidate, represented himself at the meeting.

It assured people within the Kumawu Constituency to go about their normal activities freely, including going out to exercise their civic duty of casting their vote.

“We would also like to urge the public, especially the people of the Kumawu Constituency to work with us to deliver a peaceful election and ensure the safety and security of all,” the statement added.

The Kumawu Constituency by-election has become necessary after the demise of the former Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Mr Philip Basoah, in March this year.

In accordance with Article 112 (5) of the Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Commission of Ghana set May 23, 2023, for the election.