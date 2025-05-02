Police Probe Fatal Shooting Linked to Sand Winning Dispute Near Nsawam

The Eastern South Regional Police Command has launched an investigation into a violent clash that left five men dead in Asiyaw, near Akwane-Dobro, Nsawam, on April 29, 2025.

According to a police statement issued on May 1, officers responding to the scene discovered the bodies of five male adults with gunshot wounds, alongside vehicles, firearms, and ammunition believed connected to the incident.

Authorities recovered a Toyota Tacoma, a Toyota Tundra, five heavy-duty motorbikes, and a pump-action gun loaded with 17 live cartridges. Four empty cartridges, three 7.62/39mm shells, and one 9mm shell were also found at the site. Preliminary inquiries suggest the confrontation arose from a dispute over sand winning, a term referring to the extraction of sand for commercial use, often a source of territorial conflicts in the region.

The bodies have been transferred to the Police Hospital mortuary for autopsy, identification, and further forensic analysis. The police emphasized that investigations are ongoing to apprehend those responsible.

This incident highlights recurring tensions over natural resource exploitation in Ghana, where competition for sand, gravel, and other materials frequently escalates into violence. Local leaders and law enforcement have repeatedly called for stricter regulation of sand-winning activities to prevent such clashes, though enforcement remains inconsistent. The tragedy underscores the urgent need for community dialogue and regulatory reforms to address the root causes of resource-driven conflicts, ensuring both economic opportunities and public safety.