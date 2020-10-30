The Accra Regional Police Command on Thursday invited Alhaji Said Sinare, National Vice-Chairman, National Democratic Congress (NDC), to assist in investigations over alleged distribution of firearms.

The Accra Regional Police Command on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 intercepted two firearms; one AK47 rifle and a pump action weapon, together with 47 rounds of live ammunition.

This follows a report filed by Mr Tahiru Ahmed, NDC Constituency Chairman for Ayawaso North, at the police station, alleging that Mr Sinare had supplied guns to some youth to cause chaos during the upcoming December 7 general election.

The firearms were allegedly handed over to Mr Ahmed and had been in his possession since 2016.

The Police said they had retained the exhibits and commenced investigations to ascertain how the NDC Constituency Chairman came by them, as well as the owner of the said weapons.