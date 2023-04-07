Police re-captures two suspects

Two more suspects, who escaped from cells at the Nkwanta South Divisional Police Station in Oti Region, have been re-arrested.

The two are robbery suspect, Mohammed Kadir and Stephen Asamoah, who is standing trial for defilement.

According to a Police source, they were arrested at their hideout in Keri, a farming community in the Nkwanta South on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

This brings to three, the number of inmates re-arrested after they broke cells and escaped about 1000 hours on Tuesday, April 4, when they overpowered the female Police Officer on duty to flee.

Suspect Danjumah Afu, who is reported to have drunk bleach in a suicide attempt, is recuperating at the Hospital.

They would be arraigned before the Jasikan Circuit Court on Tuesday, April 13, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Nkwanta South Police are still on the chase for the remaining six, who escaped from lawful custody.

The Police are, however, appealing to the public to assist with information that would lead to the arrest of those on the run.