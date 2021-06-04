Police retrieved nine bodies from a collapsed mine pit in Ghana’s Upper East Region early Thursday, an official told Xinhua.

David Fianko-Okyere, the spokesman for the Upper East Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, said the nine were part of an unknown number of small-scale miners trapped underground when the mine pit collapsed late Monday.

“There was heavy rainfall and the place got flooded leading to the collapse of the pit. But six of the miners came out earlier when they sensed danger before the pit caved in,” Fianko-Okyere added.

According to him, the National Disaster Management Organization had been leading the rescue efforts since the incident occurred.

“The rescue team spent more than 48 hours pumping water from the pit before the nine bodies were recovered,” said the official, adding that the bodies had been handed over to the health authorities for preservation and autopsy.

“The search and rescue team is searching for more survivors or bodies of victims,” he added. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleNigerian president calls for global support to develop Niger Basin
Next articleAfrican countries acquire 53.5 millinn COVID-19 vaccines – Africa CDC
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here