Police Recover Stolen Vehicle from Ursula Owusu’s Office Amid Post-Election Disturbances

The Ghana Police Service has successfully recovered a Nissan Pick-Up truck that was stolen from the office of outgoing Ablekuma West MP, Ursula Owusu, during a robbery on December 9.

The vehicle, along with other valuable items, including three motorbikes, was taken by unidentified individuals who stormed the MP’s office in what appears to have been a targeted attack.

Ursula Owusu, who was defeated in the December 7 parliamentary elections by the NDC’s Rev. Kweku Addo, with 31,866 votes against her 26,575, became a victim of the post-election unrest. The stolen vehicle has since been located at the Dansoman Police Station, with the authorities continuing their efforts to track down the perpetrators.

At a media briefing on Thursday, Police Head of Public Affairs Directorate, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, confirmed the recovery of the vehicle and revealed that 17 additional individuals had been arrested in connection with attacks on offices. This brings the total number of arrests tied to post-election disturbances to 123.

The police are also on the lookout for those responsible for vandalizing police stations in Techiman (Bono East) and Wenchi (Bono Region). ACP Ansah-Akrofi issued a stern warning to the suspects on the run, saying, “How long can you run, and those in hiding, how much longer do you intend to endure this self-imprisonment? Whatever it takes, we are coming for you, and we’ll get you arrested.”

The police have reassured the public, including government workers, that their safety will be prioritized. In light of the ongoing attacks on government offices, the Head of Civil Service has instructed all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to take necessary precautions, including temporarily closing offices if staff feel threatened.