Police recruitment fraudster jailed

Frank Fenuku Junior, aged 21, has been sentenced to 18-months imprisonment for defrauding by false pretence.

Fenuku pleaded guilty to the offence and was convicted on his plea.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Clever Ayayee informed the Court that on September 3, 2021, the Police picked a fraudulent Facebook publication with the photograph and name of the Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP Edward Oduro Kwateng.

He said the publication was purported to have been created by the officer to assist interested applicants to be enlisted into the Ghana Police Service through a protocol allocation in the recent Police recruitment advertisement.

The Prosecutor told the court that unsuspecting applicants fell victim to the fraud and sent mobile money to the accused.

He said it prompted an investigation into the false publication, leading to the arrest of Frank Fenuku Junior at Zongo Junction, Madina.

Chief Inspector Ayayee said the Police retrieved sim cards with numbers, which were displayed in the fraudulent post.

The Court presided over by Mr Akosah Amoampong Agyiri Yaw, in sentencing the convict, noted that his age was considered and the fact that he was a first-time offender.

Fenuku’s sentence is also to serve as a deterrent to other youth.