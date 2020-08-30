Three hundred Police Recruits have undergone a three-week in-service training on ‘High Risk and Tactical Operations’ with a call on them to consciously apply the knowledge and skills acquired to enhance the image of the Service.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba, Director of Operations said the future of the Ghana Police Service rests on them.

They are, therefore, expected to serve the people in the various regions with professionalism and to work strictly by the laws, rules and regulations to ensure a successful election in December.

The constables were the third batch drawn from Ashanti, Ahafo, Western-North and Central Regions to receive training at the Ghana Police Service Command and Staff College at Winneba.

They were schooled on Arrest procedures, Ambush and Counter Ambush, Public Order Management, handcuffing, Crowd control strategies and Weapon retention.

Other areas are disarming, Negotiation and Conflict intervention skills, Officer safety skills, police procedures and Ethical conduct of Officers and Human Rights.

The course aimed to build the capacities of police personnel to enhance performance during the December general elections.

DCOP Gariba said re-training was critical because it was fundamental for law enforcement in the Country.

“The police administration is focusing on the training of its personnel to ensure effectiveness in maintaining law and order and to protect lives and property as it serves mother Ghana,” he stated.

“This year is an election year and the philosophy of security and the Police Service is to ensure that there is maximum security before, during and after the elections,” DCOP Gariba noted.

He urged the police officers to be fair, firm and neutral in the performance of their duties.

He lauded the recruits for the discipline exhibited during the training. DCOP Gariba emphasized the need for them to observe the COVID-19 protocols and to enforce them as mandated by law.

Chief Superintendent Theodore H. Lormenu, National Special Weapon and Tactical (SWAT) Commander, in his address, underscored the many challenges of law enforcement officers in the execution of their task.

The training, at the instance of the Inspector General of Police, was to prepare the men to handle dangerous situations, he added.

He expressed the hope that the knowledge and skills imparted to the trainees would enhance their operational capacities to counter any threat in the discharge of their duties.

Chief Superintendent Samuel Asiedu Okanta, the Acting Commandant, Ghana Police Command and Staff College Winneba, urged the recruits to work with integrity and professionalism.

He thanked the IGP and the Police administration and facilitators of the training for ensuring the success of the training.

The ceremony was graced by Neenyi Ghartey IV paramount Chief of Effutu, Mr John B. Ninson, Winneba Municipal Chief Executive and representatives of sister security agencies in Effutu Municipality.