Police rescue a month’s old baby from a farm

The Akatsi District Police have rescued a baby boy of about a month old dumped in a bush at Agbaflome, a suburb of Akatsi.

The infant was rescued in the afternoon of October 27 2021, from a cassava farm at Agbaflome, following a distress call placed to the police by a community member.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Elizabeth Effia Tenge, Public Relations Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, made these known in a press release signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

She said the Police found the baby naked on a piece of cloth under a cassava tree and crying helplessly.

The Public Relations Officer said the baby had since been taken to the Akatsi Municipal Hospital for examination, adding that he was stable and in good health.

She said the Police were collaborating with relevant stakeholders to locate the mother of the little boy to assist the investigation.