Police restore calm at Golden Star Resources

The Police have restored law, order and security at Golden Star Resources, a mining site located at Wassa Benso in the Western Region, following disturbances between some members of the community and the mining company.

The incident is reported to have resulted in the death of one person, injury to four others and damage to some property belonging to the company.

The police, in a statement, said they had since strengthened security in Wassa Benso and its environs.

“The Police have also reached out to some opinion leaders of the Benso community as well as the Vice President and Managing Director of Golden Star Resources all as part of police efforts to maintain peace within the community,” it added

The statement urged all parties to remain calm as the police investigate the incident and bring persons found culpable to justice.