Police Restore Calm in Ntotroso After Violent Confrontation at Newmont Mining Site

The Ghana Police Service has successfully restored peace in Ntotroso, Ahafo Region, following a violent incident at the Newmont mining site on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

The confrontation occurred when a group of individuals allegedly attempted to breach security in an effort to steal gold.

The police operation to contain the situation led to a clash, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to four others. According to a police statement, the swift and coordinated response by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, alongside regional police forces, community leaders, and local youth, prevented the situation from escalating into further violence or reprisal attacks.

A special investigative team has been dispatched from Accra to investigate the incident. In addition, a reinforcement team has been sent to ensure the continued security of the community and the mining site.

The police confirmed that the three deceased individuals were Muslims, and authorities assured the public that the bodies will be released to their families in line with Islamic burial customs. Authorities have called on the community to remain calm as investigations continue.

The police also appealed to the public for cooperation and emphasized that the safety of residents is a top priority. The Newmont mining site has faced occasional security challenges in the past, but this latest response signals the commitment of the police to prevent further disturbances and maintain order.