Police save 5 kidnapped victims in southern Nigerian state

Nigerian police have rescued five kidnapped victims and arrested four suspected criminals in recent operations in Nigeria’s southern Enugu state, the police said late Wednesday.

Daniel Ndukwe, the police spokesperson in Enugu, said in a statement that police operatives made the achievements between July 14 and Aug. 14, and some weapons and vehicles used by the gunmen were also seized.

The suspects were involved in different offenses of housebreaking, vandalism and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, said Ndukwe, adding that all the suspects would be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigations.

The most populous African country has been plagued by a series of armed attacks in recent months.