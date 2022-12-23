Police say upsurge in charlatanic advertisements influencing criminal activities

The Police say the upsurge in charlatanic advertisements has contributed to serious crimes in the country.

“Police investigations have recently shown that the upsurge in such activities has contributed to serious crimes such as defrauding by false pretences, kidnapping, and even murder.”

A statement signed by Chief Superintendent of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director, Public Affairs, said the Police had recorded a “worryingly” increasing number of advertisements aimed at luring people into dubious activities that were claimed to generate riches overnight.

It said those charlatanic activities were assuming serious security implications for the society as a whole.

The statement said the activities, which often began with misleading advertisements on some mainstream and social media platforms lured unsuspecting members of the public, including children and deceived them into engaging in dubious acts, with the hope of getting rich overnight.

It said some recent notorious cases, attributable to the phenomenon included the Mankesim murder case, where the suspects under the pretext of sending their victims abroad, murdered them for ritual money and the Kasoa case where two teenage boys murdered their colleague also for ritual money.

The statement reminded the public that charlatanic advertisements were not just unethical but criminal and punishable under the laws of Ghana.

It, therefore, urged operators of electronic communication networks, providers of electronic communications and broadcasting services to rise to their responsibilities and not allow their platforms to be used in the promotion or advertisement of such activities.

The statement said in order to tackle the menace, the Police Service had intensified its enforcement efforts across the country alongside education of all relevant stakeholders on the position of the law on the matter.

It urged the public to be wary of charlatanic advertisements in both mainstream and social media and work together with the Police to ensure the safety and security of all persons as they worked to maintain law and order in the country.