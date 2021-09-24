Police scale up security measures to arrest robbery gang in Accra

The Ghana Police Service has instituted urgent additional security measures to arrest a robbery gang attacking people within the Greater Accra region in recent days.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency, pleaded with residents to bear with the Police with regards to the scaled-up security measures to deal with the threat.

It said Police had placed a financial reward of GHS 50,000.00 for information that would lead to the arrest of the robbers.

The statement urged the public and corporate institutions who intended to withdraw and deposit huge sums of money to exercise caution or contact the Police for assistance for such transactions.

The Statement said any suspicious behaviour or movement of persons should be reported immediately to the Police on the emergency numbers 18555, 191, 0302773906 or 0302787373.

It commended the general public for their continued assistance and gave the assurance that with citizens’ support, communities would remain safe.

“We will never, ever allow these thugs to disturb our peace as a people,” the statement said.