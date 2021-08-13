Police search for 36-year-old missing tyler

Police in Sunyani have appealed to the general public for assistance to search for Alexander Badu Mensah, a-36-year-old tyler who left home for a funeral and has not returned for the past three days.

Mensah, a resident of Dumase-Mim in the Sunyani Municipality is said to have accompanied his uncle, Mathew Boahen to a funeral at Kyeredua-Antwikrom near Atronie, on Friday August 6, 2021.

A police situational report, signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kingsley Wiredu, the Sunyani Divisional Crime Officer, made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), indicated the victim informed his uncle he was to go to work at Kootokrom, a suburb of Sunyani and left the funeral grounds around 1400 hours.

“The uncle returned home and visited the house of his nephew to meet his absence. He called him on his mobile phone but it was out of reach and being apprehensive he reported the matter to the police on August 10,” it said.

“The police accompanied the complainant to the house of the victim and broke into his room, but he was not available,” the reported stated, indicating “extract of occurrence has since been prepared from the station diary and handed over to the complainant for radio announcement”.