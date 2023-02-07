Police search for suspect circulating video inciting political violence

The Police have initiated a search for the suspect captured in a viral video allegedly inciting political violence ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

“The Ashanti Regional Police Command has initiated steps to get this person arrested to face justice,” a news brief from the Police said.

It said the attention of the Police had been drawn to a viral video in which a person who had identified himself as the Youth Organiser of the NDC in the Suame Constituency of the Ashanti Region allegedly called on NDC supporters to attack NPP supporters in the run-up to the 2024 General Election.

The brief urged political actors to be circumspect in their utterances and actions as they worked together to safeguard the peace and security of Ghana.