Police seeks for bench warrant to compel Agradaa to appear in court

The Police on Wednesday prayed an Accra Circuit Court to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of Patricia Asiedua aka Nana Agradaa, self-acclaimed evangelist, for failing to appear in court.

At an Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Sylvester Asare informed the Court that since Nana Agradaa was granted bail with conditions set out by the Court, she has defied the court’s order and that efforts to make her comply by the court’s order had been difficult.

According to prosecution, Nana Agradaa aka Evangelist Mama Pat, founder of Heaven Champions International Ministry, was not cooperating with the Police.

Prosecution said the accused person was to appear before Circuit Court 10 today (Wednesday), but she did not turn up.

It said the Police received information at another Circuit Court that the accused person was unaware of the next adjourned date, however her representative was aware of the date, and he (agent) turned up in court.

The prosecution submitted that the only way to compel the accused person to appear in court was for the Court to issue a bench warrant.

Mr Paul Asibi Abariga, counsel for Nana Agradaa, said he has filed a document before the court, indicating that his client was unwell.

Mr Abariga therefore prayed the court to disregard the prosecution’s submissions, inviting the Court to issue a bench warrant.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah urged defence counsel to advice Nana

Nana Agradaa has three different cases before three Circuit Courts in Accra.

Before the Circuit Court 9, she is being held on six counts of defrauding by false pretences and charlatanic advertisement in the media.

Nana Agradaa has denied the charges and is on bail.

She said to have advertised on Today’s Television and other social media platforms on October 5, 2022, that she could double money.

The accused person in the said advert invited members of the public to attend an all-night service at her church at Weija, near Accra for the alleged money doubling.

Prosecution said over 1,000 people visited the church and handed over their money to the accused, but she failed to double the money as promised.

The Prosecution said the Police commenced investigations into the matter and accused was arrested on October 9, 2022.

It said during interrogation, accused person confirmed the case of the six complainants.