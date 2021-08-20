Police seize drugs worth €4 million in Vienna raids

Police in Austria have seized drugs with a street value of around 4 million euros (4.68 million dollars) in a series of raids in Vienna.

They also detained 21 suspects within the space of a few days, and seized weapons and 360,000 euros in cash, the police said on Thursday.

During the raids, which took place in May, the police found 29 kilograms of cocaine, 9.5 kilograms of heroin and about 2 kilograms of marijuana.

Almost all of the suspects attempted to escape as they were being arrested, and one rammed a police car with his vehicle.

Another suspect walked through Vienna carrying 5 kilograms of cocaine in a sports bag, the officials said.