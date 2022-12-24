Police seize illicit liquor, cannabis in southern Tanzania

Tanzanian police said on Wednesday they have seized 111 liters of illicit liquor and 44 kilograms of cannabis in the country’s southern region of Lindi.

The seizures were made in different parts of the Lindi municipality, located along the Indian Ocean coastal line, Regional Police Commander Pili Mande told a news conference.

She said police in the region have taken measures to control criminal acts during the festive season.