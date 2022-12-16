Police Service receives vehicles from Toptech Transport

Toptech Transport and Logistics has donated two dual-pedal vehicles and a laptop to the Ghana Police Service as part of its 26th anniversary celebrations.

The donation was made after a three-week “Training of Trainers” programme for personnel of the police service.

Mr Cecil Garbrah, the Chief Executive Officer, Toptech Transport and Logistics, said the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to respond to the needs of society.

He said the training was to transfer knowledge to the police personnel so that new recruits could study the rules of the road before passing out of the police training school.

That, he explained, would improve their skills and make them road-safety compliant.

The training was also to sharpen the skills of the personnel in handling both Saloon and Heavy Duty Vehicles driving.

The participants were taken through various topics such as vehicle maintenance, trip planning, defensive driving, vehicle instrumentation, and the legal obligations of drivers, among others.

Medical and other consultants made presentations on driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, fatigue, fire management, and first aid.

Commissioner of Police Enoch Adutwum Bediako, the Director General in charge of Services, thanked the management and staff of Toptech for their kind gesture and reiterated that the Ghana Police would continue with the partnership to scale up the training nationwide.

In attendance were Profesor Ernest Dumor, an advisor to Toptech Transport and Logistics, and the staff and management of Toptech.

ISO 9001: 2015 certificates were presented to the participants.

Toptech Transport and Logistics is the leading road safety management and ISO certified company in Africa.