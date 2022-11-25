Police Service to retrain, retool existing Crime Combat and Action Unit

The Ghana Police Service will in 2023 re-train and retool the existing Crime Combat and Action Unit to be proactive in fighting violent crimes.

The Service will also deploy 1,500 men with 100 vehicles to increase patrol duties in communities and on highways to curb the rising spate of armed robbery.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, said this when he presented the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in Parliament dubbed: “NKABOM” Budget.

The budget is on the theme: “Restoring and Sustaining Macroeconomic Stability and Resilience through Inclusive Growth and Value Addition”.

He said the Service had established the Cold Cases Unit at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and deployed specialised Anti-Armed Robbery Taskforce (AATF).

The Service has also created a Motorbike Patrol Unit in selected major cities, introduced a Police Mounted Squadron and a Canine (K-9) Unit for patrols.