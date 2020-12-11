Police have stepped up investigations to unravel the robbery and attack of Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, Member of Parliament-elect of Keta Constituency and his household in the early hours of Friday.

Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, Volta Regional Police Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that residents of the area should assist the Police with information that would lead to the arrest of the suspected armed robbers.

He said the townsfolk begun massing up after hearing there were no Policemen on duty, when the victim rushed to the Police station to report the robbery but met the absence of servicemen on duty, incensed the people to attempt attacking the station.

Sergeant Dogbatse said the Police have started an inquiry into the allegation to verify its authenticity or otherwise and urged the people to remain calm.

He believed policing is a shared responsibility and appealed to the public to support the Police administration with infomation to arrest the miscreants.

The MP-elect and his parents, a younger brother and their house-help are on admission after masked armed men raided their home at Anlo-Afiadenyigba, in the Keta Municipality, assaulted them and made away with GHC 2,500.

Mr Agbesi Gakpey, nephew of the MP-elect who spoke to the Ghana News Agency said about 10 masked armed men attacked the home of his uncle around 0030 hours on Friday.

He said the attackers got into the house firing gunshots, which made the houseboy, popularly known as ‘Togo’ to rush out of his room to find out what was happening.

He said the armed men demanded from the houseboy at gunpoint to take them to his master, a demand he refused, which led to the men beating him up mercilessly.

Mr Gakpey said the beating brought out one of the victims, Mr Enyonam Gakpey, who also came out of his room. The attackers pointed guns to his head asking for his brother the MP-elect’s room, unwilling to disclose, they started breaking down doors to rooms forcing the MP-elect to come out where he was equally beaten, had his GHC 2,500 taken.

He said “Cries and shouts for help from their father and mother led to them receiving beatings from the three unarmed men, who were all along keeping post at the gate. The attackers also made away with an undisclosed amount of money belonging to Enyonam, who manages a gas filling station and mobile money shop.