Police storm James Town, arrests three over alleged sale of drugs

The James Town Police have arrested a gang of three alleged to have engaged in the sale of drugs to young people in James Town, Accra.

The three – Alhassan Yakubu, Alhassan Dala and Awal Iddrisu, appeared before an Accra Circuit Court, facing a charge of prohibited business relating to narcotic drugs.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful, has preserved the accused persons’ plea because the narcotic drugs suspected to be cannabis Sativa has been forwarded to the Forensic lab for examination.

It has, however, admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of GHC80,000 with three sureties, who are to be direct family relations.

According to the Court, the sureties should be within its jurisdiction.

The Court has adjourned the matter to April 5.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Ebenezer Teye Okuffo, narrated that on January 6, 2023, the James Town Police Command arrested Yakubu, Dala and Iddrisu based on information that Yakubu was operating in a ghetto and allegedly selling narcotic drugs to the youth in the area.

It said after the youth had taken those drugs, “they disturb the general public by snatching their mobile phones and other valuables”.

It said the Police arrested the three accused persons and during a search, 65 sachets of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs and cash of GH590 were retrieved from them.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons were found smoking some of the narcotic drugs.

The prosecution said Yakubu claimed ownership of the drugs and cash saying the money was the sales he had made at the time of his arrest.

It said Dala and Awal confessed to the Police that they went to Yakubu’s ghetto to buy and smoke the “stuff”.