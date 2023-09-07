Police Suspend Interdiction of Three Senior Officers Over Leaked IGP Tape

In a statement released by the police on September 7th, it announced that the suspension of the interdiction of certain officers serves the purpose of ensuring the impartiality of the ongoing parliamentary inquiry.

The statement further elaborates that disciplinary actions against these officers, specifically COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, and Superintendent George Lysander Asare, will commence once the parliamentary investigation concludes.

This development follows the initial interdiction of these officers on September 7th, prompted by the emergence of a leaked audio recording in which they were allegedly heard plotting with former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu, to oust IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

During his appearance before the parliamentary committee, COP George Mensah accused IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare of mismanaging the Police Service and highlighted a decline in the morale of police officers under his leadership.

COP Mensah also acknowledged his involvement in politics, although he refrained from specifying his party affiliation. His remarks in the leaked recording echoed sentiments that the removal of the IGP was crucial for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) success in the 2024 elections.

However, COP Mensah strongly contested the authenticity of the tape, asserting that it had been tampered with and did not accurately represent his original conversation with Daniel Bugri Naabu.

Similarly, Superintendent George Asare argued that portions of the audio recording had been manipulated and accused the IGP of orchestrating the recording.