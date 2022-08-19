Police taskforce arrests illegal miners in Atwima Mponua District

The Nyinahin Police taskforce in the Atwima Mponua District has arrested nine people for undertaking illegal mining activities in the area.

The suspects were arrested during an operation carried by the district anti-galamsey taskforce, led by Mr Isaac Kofi Marfo, the District Chief Executive, at Mpasatia, Beposo and Abompe.

Six Changfan boats which were impounded during the operations were destroyed while 17 android and 11 keypad mobile phones belonging to the suspects were confiscated.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr James Amekah told the Ghana News Agency that, the suspects were in police custody waiting to be put before court.

He mentioned the names of the suspects as Andrews Badim 42, Dugah Etse 31, Adjetey Anaglo 39, Collins Teyeh 24 and Amenuve Kpapeba 22.

The rest were Kwadwo Bosompem 30, William Sovi 25, Baba Noah 27 and Winfred Nyantoma 32.

DSP Amekah called on the people in the communities to be vigilant and report people engaged in any illegal activity to the security agencies.