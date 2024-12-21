Police to Deploy Over 5,000 Officers for Re-Collation of Election Results at EC Building

Reports indicate that the Ghana Police Service is set to deploy more than 5,000 officers to secure the old Electoral Commission building in Accra, where the re-collation of results for constituencies affected by irregularities in the December 7, 2024, elections will take place.

This move follows a directive from a High Court in Accra on Friday, December 20, requiring the Electoral Commission (EC) to recollate the results of Nsawam-Adoagyiri, as well as other disputed constituencies. The court’s order mandates that the process be conducted under tight security, ensuring that the integrity of the re-collation is maintained.

During a press conference on the same day, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa explained that certain declarations made in the aftermath of the election were deemed illegal and will need to be rectified. The constituencies affected by the decision include Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Ablekuma North, and other disputed areas.

In response to the ongoing developments, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed a motion for a Stay of Execution at the Supreme Court. The party has also submitted the same petition to the Ghana Police Service, signaling its intent to challenge the re-collation process.

The situation has created heightened tension as political parties closely monitor the process, with concerns over its potential impact on the final election results.