Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Alex Yeboah, Acting Ho Municipal, has said the Police administration would continue to provide security to the ballot boxes of the Adaklu Constituency until polls day.

He said the Police would beef up security for the rest of the days till Monday to safeguard the sanctity of the voting materials at Adaklu Waya.

Mr Yeboah, who disclosed these to the Ghana News Agency, said an agreement was reached between the political parties on Thursday after there was disagreement as to whether to move the boxes to Ho or increase security at Waya.

He said instead of moving the ballots to Ho for safe-keeping, the decision was to rather beef up security at the current location to avoid raising any suspicions.

He said, “we do not have any ulterior motive, whether the ballot boxes remain at Waya or move to Ho armoury. Our main function is to protect the sanctity of the ballot till Monday, we believe that’s our mandate.”

The decision followed escalating tension and suspicion between the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Adaklu Constituency over how the ballot should be kept safe and protected.

Mr Yeboah said the development had resulted in some youth congregating at the Waya Police post to prevent the relocation of the ballot boxes.

Eventually, ASP Yeboah mobilised reinforcement last night to protect the boxes until December 7.