Police up for Extraordinary ECOWAS Parliament meeting at Winneba

The Winneba Police Divisional Command has pledged its readiness to provide security for the 2021 Second Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament, which will commence on Tuesday, October 12 to Sunday, 18 at Winneba.

Chief Superintendent Samuel Asiedu Okanta, Winneba Police Divisional Commander, who made this known in an interview with the Ghana news Agency (GNA) in Winneba said the police will help to ensure an incident free and successful event.

The Session will be proceeded by high-level interactive Parliamentary seminar, which will bring together Members of Parliament (MPs) of the ECOWAS Parliament, Regional Police Chiefs, National Electoral Commissioners, International as well as Domestic Election Observer Groups, Civil Society Organizations, Media, Academia and others.

The Seminar will be held under the theme: “High-Level Evaluation on two decades of democratic elections in the ECOWAS Region, Achievements, Challenges and the Way Forward”, and the Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Mr. John Azumah from Cote D’Ivoire will be attending.

It is also expected that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo, will attend the opening ceremony.

According to Chief Superintendent Okanta, to achieve the measures, they will adopt all the policing strategies relating to maintenance of law and order, protection of life and property, prevention and detection of crime, crowd control and traffic management among others.

He further stated, that the Service had taken cognisance of traffic congestion, which may lead to the flouting of road traffic regulations by both drivers of vehicles and other road users, as potential threat during the period of the programme.

He therefore called on the public to cooperate with security personnel and drivers in particular, to be responsible on the road by adhering to all the traffic rules and regulations for peaceful and smooth event.