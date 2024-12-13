Police Update on Post-Election Security Situation

The Ghana Police Service has provided an update on the post-election security situation in the country. According to ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, the police and other security agencies have been working around the clock to ensure peace, security, law, and order.

Over the past 24 hours, there have been no major security incidents reported across the country. The police have urged the general public to go about their normal socio-economic activities without any worries.

Regarding the arrests made in connection with post-election incidents, ACP Ansah-Akrofi reported that 123 people have been arrested so far. Out of these, 49 suspects have been processed for court, with 16 granted bail and 33 remanded into police and prison custody.

Additionally, 70 suspects have been granted police inquiry bail in compliance with constitutional requirements. Four other suspects arrested within the past 24 hours are currently in police custody and will be put before the court tomorrow.

The police have also clarified the whereabouts of the National Democratic Congress constituency’s second vice chairman, Mr Abraham Ato Anane, stating that he is in good health and with his family and is also in contact with the police.

