

Some drivers at Tema Station have called on the police to enforce the wearing of face mask among passengers to curb the current rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The drivers in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said this had become necessary as some passengers rain insults on them anytime they try to enforce the wearing of the mask with the saying; “The disease is no more.”

Mr Emmanuel Lamptey, the Station Master of Mamponse Drivers Union, said the drivers ensure the compliance of the wearing of the mask due to the sanctions they face when arrested by the police and said “the problem is with the passengers who refuse to adhere to the protocol”.

He said the Union always ensured that there was a Veronica bucket for hand washing even though that was not so at the time the GNA visited the station.

“You do not see the Veronica bucket here today because the vehicle we keep it in at the close of work is not working today,” Mr Lamprey stated.

Mr Muda Sowah, the Station Overseer of Teshie Drivers Union, said though provisions have been made for washing of hands, however, drivers and passengers do not always comply with the wearing of nose masks.

He said all efforts to ensure that the drivers were wearing the face mask and observing social distance have proven futile.

Meanwhile, a visit by the GNA to some institutions such as the Registrar General Department and the Department of Urban Roads saw visitors adhering to all the safety protocols.

The COVID-19 safety protocols being observed included “No Face Mask No Entry” notice, washing of hands with soap under running water, wearing of nose mask, sanitizing hands, checking of temperature as well as ensuring social distancing.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) latest COVID-19 updates, Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have increased to 947 active cases with 147 new cases being recorded.

It said the country has since March recorded 48,788 confirmed cases with 47,521 recoveries and a death toll of 320.

This latest development has encouraged Ghanaians not to drop their guards as the fight against COVID-19 is not yet over.