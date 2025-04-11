Police Vow Strengthened Security in Bawku Communities

In a bid to restore calm following violent clashes that injured several and led to property damage, the Police have assured the public of their commitment to enhancing security in Bawku and its surrounding communities.

The statement from police authorities comes after confrontations between law enforcement officers and youth on April 10 resulted in fatalities, injuries, and the vandalization of private residences.

Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno, accompanied by senior members of the Police Management Board and security experts, is set to pay a courtesy visit to the overlord of Bawku, Zugraan Bawku Naaba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II. During the visit, the IGP will hold consultations and seek guidance to address and resolve misunderstandings between certain youth groups and the police. This move reflects a broader strategy to engage local leaders and other stakeholders in efforts to curtail further incidents of violence.

In tandem with these initiatives, the Minister for the Interior, acting on advice from the Upper East Regional Security Council, has revised the curfew in Bawku Municipality and its environs. Under the new regulation effective April 9, 2025, residents are required to adhere to a strict curfew from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am. The regulation also imposes a total ban on carrying arms, ammunition, or offensive weapons during these hours, with offenders facing arrest and prosecution.

Member of Parliament Mahama Ayariga, who recently condemned the violent clashes, expressed deep concern over the tragic loss of life and the damage inflicted, including the attempted burning of his private residence. Ayariga attributed the unrest to growing frustration among the youth over unresolved chieftaincy issues and alleged misconduct by some law enforcement officers. While asserting his confidence in the leadership of traditional figures such as Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other local leaders, he also dismissed what he termed as a smear campaign by political opponents seeking electoral gains.

The series of measures, including enhanced stakeholder engagement, revised security protocols, and stricter curfew enforcement, underscore an ongoing effort to diffuse tensions and establish a secure and orderly environment in the region. Observers note that these initiatives not only aim to quell immediate unrest but also seek to address underlying issues that have long strained community-law enforcement relations.