Police Warn Against Acts Of Holiganism During Ghana-Nigeria World Cup 2022 Qualifier

The Police Administration has said they will conduct a thorough search on all spectators at the entrance of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, as Ghana hosts Nigeria in the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup Qualifier on Friday.

“In partnership with the National Security, the Police would screen everyone entering the Stadium for offensive and lethal weapons,” a statement signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (CDOP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General in-charge of the Police Public Affairs Unit, noted.

The statement said the Ghana Police Service would not countenance any acts of hooliganism before, during and after the encounter.

“For the safety of everyone and the integrity of the game, the Police would severely deal with any acts of hooliganism in and around the Stadium.

“Therefore, individuals or any group of persons intending to cause mayhem in the Stadium should advise themselves and abort their plans,” the statement emphasised.

It appealed to football fans to obey the rules and regulations put in place for the encounter, assuring that the Police Administration had maximized security arrangements for an incident-free match.

“We should all be guided by the traditional bond of friendship between Ghana and Nigeria and ensure that the outcome of this match does not mar the beauty of our collective security,” the Police advised.