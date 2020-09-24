The Inspector General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Buanuh, has assured Ghanaians of impartial, truthful and professional policing before, during and after the December polls.

He said ensuring peace before, during and after the December polls was a collective responsibility, of which the police are ready to perform their part.

He called on the public to do the same to ensure peaceful and incident-free polls.

Mr Oppong-Buanuh said this when he visited the Western Regional Police command to assess their preparedness towards the December Polls.

The IGP and his entourage witnessed a simulation exercise in which the police displayed their preparedness to address a situation when a collation centre, a polling centre, EC officials are attacked and held hostage by ‘Bandits’.

Mr Oppong-Buanuh said the police were duty ready to curb all violent cases that might occur during the elections and called on the media to help the police to achieve this by educating the public not to indulge in violent acts before, during and after the December polls.

He said the police would be impartial and would provide security for all eligible voters, who visit polling stations.

The IGP called on stakeholders to cooperate and support the police to enable them to execute their mandate.

Mr Oppong-Buanuh called on the media, in particular, to collaborate with the police to educate the public against violent acts, stressing that violence does not pay.

He said on the voting day, it would not be only the police that would be providing security but other security agencies, such as Fire Service, Immigration Service, Prisons and the Military would also be providing security and asked the public to accord them the same cooperation and cordiality.

Mr Oppong-Buanuh was accompanied by COP Mr George Alex Mensah, Director General Services, COP Mrs Yaa Tiwaah, Director-General welfare and COP Mr Boadu Peprah, Director General Operations.

The IGP earlier paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Essikado- Keten traditional area, Nana Kobina Nketiah V and held a durbar for Regional and District commanders.