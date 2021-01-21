Police said it would not relent on its efforts to arrest persons who flouts the covid 19 protocols intended to curb the spread of the disease.

There have been more arrests of people not adhering to the protocols especially those refusing to wear the nose masks of which the Accra Divisional Command led by Chief Superintendent John Osei-Bonsu arrested 67 people on Tuesday for violating some of the protocols.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Efia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs unit of the Accra Regional Command, said in all about 344 persons have been arrested so far.

The arrests were effected across the Ministries area, Bukom, Arena, Tudu, Okaishie, Baatsona, Teshie, Nima, Madina, and Tesano Amasaman for failure to wear masks.

She gave the breakdown said 230 were males whereas 114 were females.

DSP Tenge said 247 people were arrested on Wednesday alone and the rest on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Police has extended the sensitisation and general education to lorry parks to educate motorists, among others on the need to protect themselves and others against COVID-19.

She said drivers and their mates have been advised to ensure that all passengers wore masks before boarding their vehicles.

Madam Tenge said those already on board vehicles and were without the masks were made to get one by the law enforcers before continuing their journey

She called on the populace to comply with the protocols set out by the government and the Ghana Health Service to save lives.