Policeman dies after collapsing at Ho Sports Stadium

A policeman has been reported dead after he collapsed during a football match at the Ho Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The football encounter was between a Ho-based Home Stars and Liberty Professionals in a cagey division two league final match, when the incident occurred.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency, indicated that the policeman, known as Philip Nii Teye Lomotey, had collapsed during the penalty shootout and was rushed to the Ho Teaching Hospital, but was declared dead by the physicians.

Lomotey was said to be a lover of the game and the Ho District Chairman of Referees Association of Ghana, as well as an instructor at the Regional Police Training School, Ho.

He was said to be seated behind the dignitaries at the prominent stand when he suffered what eyewitnesses said could be a heart attack.

Mr Divine Bosson, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive and others present expressed shock as news of his demise spread among the thousands of spectators at the stadium to watch the match.

Many questioned the safety of the stadium as it lacked safety structures for the large numbers, hindering access in times of emergencies.

It also has a single entrance with no ambulance for emergency evacuations.