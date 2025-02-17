Policeman Given 10-Day Deadline to Recapture Escaped Murder Suspect

A high-stakes manhunt is underway in the Manso Adubia District after Evans Coffie, a murder suspect known by the alias “Vampire,” escaped from police custody at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

The suspect, who was under armed guard after sustaining gunshot wounds during an earlier arrest attempt, fled his hospital bed on February 13, 2025, at around 7:00 AM.

The escape occurred while the officer assigned to guard him, Lance Corporal James Daniel Boadi, briefly left his post to collect medication from the hospital pharmacy. Upon discovering the suspect’s disappearance, Lance Corporal Boadi immediately alerted his superior, Chief Inspector Nicholas Dwamena, triggering an urgent search operation. Authorities have since issued a 10-day ultimatum to the officer to locate and recapture the fugitive.

Security agencies have intensified efforts to track down Coffie, releasing his photographs to the public and urging residents to remain vigilant. Police have advised locals to report any suspicious activity or information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest.

The incident has raised concerns about security protocols in high-risk situations, particularly when suspects are hospitalized. Residents in the area have been cautioned to take precautionary measures as the search for the escapee continues.

The escape of a murder suspect from police custody underscores the challenges law enforcement faces in managing high-profile cases. With the 10-day deadline looming, pressure is mounting on Lance Corporal Boadi and the broader police force to ensure the suspect is swiftly brought back into custody.

Authorities remain hopeful that public cooperation and heightened vigilance will aid in the recapture of Evans Coffie, whose escape has left the community on edge.