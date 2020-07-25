Tanzanian police said on Thursday a police officer has been killed and two other civilians seriously injured in a road accident in Tanzania’s southern district of Tunduru in Ruvuma region.

Simon Maigwa, Ruvuma regional police commander, said the policeman was killed after a vehicle in which the trio was travelling from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam to Songea, in Ruvuma region, overturned in Tunduru.

Maigwa said the accident occurred on Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. (19:50 GMT), adding that preliminary investigations revealed that the cause of the accident was over-speeding.

He said the driver disappeared after the accident and police were hunting for him.

On July 21, one person was killed and three others seriously injured after a lorry knocked down three vehicles and a three-wheeled motorcycle in Tanzania’s southern highland region of Mbeya. Enditem

