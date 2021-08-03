Policewoman stabbed to death at Damongo

The Police have mounted a search for the lover of a female Police constable who was found dead at her residence at Damongo in the Savannah Region.

The Police are looking for the boyfriend of the deceased as a prime suspect.

The officer, whose identity was not given, was found dead on August 2, 2021.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Superintendent Mrs Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director, Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service and copied the Ghana News Agency.

It said the body of the victim was found in a pool of blood with wounds believed to have been caused by a knife.

It said the body had since been deposited at the West Gonja District Hospital awaiting autopsy.

The statement said the Police Administration had started processes to inform the deceased’s family about the incident and assured all that the perpetrator would be brought to book.