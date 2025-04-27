Policy Analyst Criticizes Bawumia’s Post-Election “Confessions”

Franklin Cudjoe, president of IMANI Africa, has challenged Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to demonstrate stronger leadership by speaking out against government failures in real time rather than offering retrospective critiques.

The policy analyst’s sharp rebuke follows Bawumia’s recent admissions during the NPP’s “Thank You Tour” about missteps that contributed to the party’s 2024 election defeat.

“Next time, please man up and speak up,” Cudjoe wrote in a pointed Facebook post. “That’s leadership, not coming to ‘confess’ after the glaring facts that caused so many a livelihood and death.” His commentary references Bawumia’s recent acknowledgments that the NPP government’s failure to reshuffle underperforming ministers, the controversial e-levy implementation, the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP), and perceived arrogance in power all contributed to their electoral loss.

The exchange highlights growing scrutiny of Bawumia’s eight-year tenure as Vice President, during which critics argue he remained conspicuously silent on contentious policies until after leaving office. Cudjoe’s intervention underscores a broader expectation for second-in-command officials to serve as internal checks rather than passive enablers of problematic governance.

Political observers note the unusual nature of a former Vice President so explicitly critiquing his own administration’s failures. While some view Bawumia’s candor as refreshing accountability, others like Cudjoe interpret it as belated responsibility that came at significant public cost. The debate raises fundamental questions about the role of vice presidents in Ghana’s governance structure and whether they should function as independent voices or loyal subordinates.

As Bawumia positions himself for another presidential run, these critiques may force him to articulate a clearer vision of proactive leadership.

The unfolding discourse also serves as a cautionary tale for future administrations about the political consequences of failing to course-correct governance challenges in real time. With Ghana’s opposition gaining momentum, the pressure on political leaders to demonstrate authentic accountability rather than retrospective remorse has never been higher.