Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has publicly challenged former Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful over Ghana’s controversial $179 million KelniGVG contract, alleging financial mismanagement.

In a social media post, Cudjoe accused the state of paying the firm for “no work done” and urged current Communications Minister Sam George to terminate the agreement immediately.

“Ursula Owusu, where is our $179 million? Sam George, cancel the $179 million KelniGVG heist,” Cudjoe wrote, referencing longstanding criticisms of the contract’s value and implementation. The deal, signed in 2017 to monitor telecom revenue and combat fraud, faced opposition from industry experts who warned of inflated costs and inefficiencies. Cudjoe claims Owusu-Ekuful dismissed these concerns, leading to what he calls a “financial hemorrhage” for the state.

The KelniGVG agreement, defended by the former administration as a tool to safeguard telecom taxes, has been scrutinized for its annual $1.5 million service fee and alleged lack of tangible outcomes. Critics argue the funds could have been redirected to critical sectors like healthcare or infrastructure.

The dispute underscores recurring tensions between governance and fiscal accountability in public contracting. Similar controversies, such as Kenya’s National Youth Service scandal or Nigeria’s P&ID case, highlight how opaque agreements can erode public trust. For Ghana, resolving the KelniGVG debate may require transparent audits and reforms to ensure future contracts align with national priorities. While expedient termination could satisfy critics, legal and diplomatic complexities tied to existing agreements complicate swift action.