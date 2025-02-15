Policy Analyst Demands Return of State Insurance Contracts Amid Allegations of Past Favoritism

Dr. Steve Manteaw, a prominent policy analyst, has publicly called on Ghana’s Finance Minister to reverse all government insurance contracts currently held by Enterprise Insurance and restore them to the State Insurance Company (SIC).

The appeal, shared via social media, accuses the previous administration of diverting lucrative state-backed insurance deals away from SIC due to the alleged financial interests of a former finance minister in Enterprise Insurance.

“The Minister for Finance must restore all of SIC’s business handed over to Enterprise Insurance. It’s all part of the loot,” Manteaw stated in a sharply worded post. His remarks frame the reallocation of contracts as symptomatic of broader governance issues, urging the current government to act on its pledge to “reset” Ghana by addressing what he describes as systemic corruption.

The controversy centers on claims that Enterprise Insurance, a private firm, improperly secured government contracts under the prior administration. Manteaw argues that SIC, as a state-owned entity, should inherently manage public sector insurance needs to ensure transparency and accountability. Critics have long raised concerns about conflicts of interest when officials hold stakes in companies awarded state contracts, though no specific evidence has yet been presented publicly to substantiate the allegations against the former finance minister.

This demand arrives amid heightened scrutiny of Ghana’s public procurement processes. Analysts note that restoring SIC’s mandates could signal the government’s commitment to reforming opaque deal-making practices. However, skeptics question whether such reversals would withstand legal challenges or address deeper structural issues without comprehensive policy overhauls.

The Finance Ministry has not yet responded to Manteaw’s call. Observers anticipate further debate as Ghana grapples with balancing anti-corruption rhetoric with actionable reforms. For now, the spotlight remains on whether political will exists to reclaim what critics label “lost assets” — and how such moves might reshape public trust in state institutions.