Policy Analyst Urges Ghanaians to Support Transition Teams for a Smooth Handover

Policy analyst and executive director of the Institute for Environment and Social Innovation, Ernest Opoku-Boateng, has urged Ghanaians to support the transition teams of both President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration and President-elect John Dramani Mahama to ensure a smooth and successful leadership handover.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show (ABS) on Thursday, December 12, Opoku-Boateng praised the competence and experience of both transition teams, pointing out that they are made up of individuals who have made significant contributions to the country’s development. “You realise that these people are very competent people who have contributed their dues in so many ways to the development of Ghana and are very much well positioned to bring their wealth of experience and patriotism to the table,” he said.

Opoku-Boateng expressed confidence in the teams’ ability to succeed, urging Ghanaians to rally behind them. “I believe that we are in good stead and we should in every single way support them to succeed,” he added.

He also underscored the importance of Ghana’s peaceful and orderly transition process, which he described as a point of pride for the nation. “We should be proud in that we are continuing a tradition that cements our position as a beacon of hope, a signal to other communities within the West African region that we continue to be trailblazers in the democratic dispensation,” Opoku-Boateng said.

He contrasted Ghana’s peaceful transition with the challenges faced by other countries, where incumbents have attempted to hold onto power despite opposition. Opoku-Boateng highlighted how Ghana’s commitment to a peaceful transfer of power stands as a testament to the country’s democratic maturity. “We’ve heard of the outcomes of various elections where incumbents have tried to stick on even in the face of opposition. We have, even in the process of transition, we’ve heard so many stories of machinations aimed at delaying the process,” he concluded.

Opoku-Boateng’s comments come as the country prepares for a seamless transition, with Ghanaians called upon to support the process and ensure the continued success of the nation’s democracy.