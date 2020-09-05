Mr Philip Nani Tome, the Hohoe Municipal Disease Control Officer, has said the first session of a poliomyelitis immunisation campaign would begin on September 10 in the Municipality.

He said children under five years would be immunised irrespective of their routine immunisation status during the exercise, which would end on September 14.

Mr Tome, addressing participants during a stakeholder meeting, said the second session of the exercise would start on October 8 and end on October 11.

“There has been a recent outbreak of a Circulating Vaccine Derived Poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) which is due to low vaccination coverage and issues of poor sanitation hence the need to embark on this campaign.”

The Officer noted that the polio vaccine (mOPV2) was safe and would be administered orally by trained health personnel.

He said it was to enhance and protect the children against the recent outbreak of polio in the country.

He said during the period, immunisation teams would do house-to-house visits in all communities within the Municipality

Participants were educated on safety protocols of the novel coronavirus disease such as handwashing with soap under running water, cough ethics, use of hand sanitizers and social distancing.