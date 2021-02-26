Polish citizen dies in Mexico after his organs harvested

dpa/GNA – One Polish citizen died and another one is in hospital in a coma after their organs were harvested in Mexico, according to a Thursday report from Polish news website Onet.pl.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the death and that the second man is in hospital, but refused to provide details.

A third Polish citizen who accompanied the two returned to Poland, the ministry said.

The matter is being investigated by Mexican prosecutors.

According to Onet, the roughly 20-year-old men went to Mexico in the first half of February to work. The family of the victim was informed about his death last week. The deceased lost not only a kidney, but also other organs, Onet reported, citing unnamed sources.

Mexico suffers from high levels of violent crime, with almost 100 murders per day registered in the country of around 126 million inhabitants.

In recent years, local gangs have been accused of expanding from their traditional drug business into human and organ trafficking.