Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry’s press office said.

“The minister said earlier that the conclusion of the presidential election is a good moment for a change at the helm of Polish diplomacy and expressed the conviction that his successor will continue the current policy and contribute to further strengthening of Poland’s international position,” said the office.

President Andrzej Duda, who won a second term of office in July, was sworn-in on Aug. 6.

This is the second minister to resign from the government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in a week after the Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski resigned on Tuesday.

Czaputowicz headed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from January 2018.