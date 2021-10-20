Polish governing party leader accuses EU of seeking regime change

The leader of Poland’s conservative ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has accused EU institutions of trying to bring about a change of power in his country.

Brussels is seeking a “servile and subservient” Polish government, Kaczynski told the Gazeta Polska newspaper on Wednesday.

The EU’s ultimate goal, he said, was a completely undemocratic superstate, with a “hierarchization of peoples based on giving sovereign status to some – Germany and the Germans, for example – but not Poland and the Poles.”

On Tuesday, in a debate in the European Parliament, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki defended a ruling by the Polish Constitutional Court that questioned the primacy of EU law.

This decision is seen as highly problematic by the European Commission because it could give the Polish government an excuse to ignore rulings of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that it does not like.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen threatened Poland in the debate with new procedures because of the questioning of EU law, which could also lead to the reduction of EU funds or the withdrawal of voting rights in EU decisions.

Morawiecki then accused the commission of blackmail.