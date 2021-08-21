Polish opposition lawmakers demand government aid stranded migrants

By
DPA
-
0
56
Photo taken shows a passerby walking in front of the Poland branch of the Bank of China in Warsaw, the country’s capital city. Officially started operation on June 6, 2012, the bank has had full access to the financial market of Poland, providing high-quality financial services for Chinese and Polish clients from the industrial, commercial and financial sectors as well as for individual customers. Its services include deposit, loan, remittance of local and foreign currencies, foreign exchange transactions, trade finance, and guarantee, etc. The branch is the first Chinese bank officially operating in Poland. (Photo by Xinhua News Agency)
Photo taken shows a passerby walking in front of the Poland branch of the Bank of China in Warsaw, the country’s capital city. Officially started operation on June 6, 2012, the bank has had full access to the financial market of Poland, providing high-quality financial services for Chinese and Polish clients from the industrial, commercial and financial sectors as well as for individual customers. Its services include deposit, loan, remittance of local and foreign currencies, foreign exchange transactions, trade finance, and guarantee, etc. The branch is the first Chinese bank officially operating in Poland. (Photo by Xinhua News Agency)

Opposition lawmakers in Poland demanded that the government come to the aid of a group of migrants from Afghanistan who have been stranded for days at the border with Belarus.

“It is an inhumane and scandalous situation that Poland, together with Belarus, is keeping these people trapped at the border,” leftist lawmaker Maciej Konieczny told Polsat News on Friday.

The Afghans are in need of protection, he said, adding that Polish border guards were breaking international law.

A group of 32 Afghans has spent the last 12 days in the open, near the village of Usnarz Gorny in the border with Belarus, according to PAP news agency.

Polish border guards surrounded the refugees and prevented them from moving onwards by blocking them with their vehicles, while armed security forces were visible on the Belarusian side of the border.

At the end of May, Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko announced that his country would no longer prevent migrants from travelling on to the EU, in reaction to tougher Western sanctions.

Ever since, countries sharing borders with Belarus have seen a dramatic increase in the number of migrants, particularly Lithuania.
Pressure on Poland has increased more recently.

Poland’s national conservative government has a restrictive policy on refugees.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here