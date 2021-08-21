Polish opposition lawmakers demand government aid stranded migrants

Opposition lawmakers in Poland demanded that the government come to the aid of a group of migrants from Afghanistan who have been stranded for days at the border with Belarus.

“It is an inhumane and scandalous situation that Poland, together with Belarus, is keeping these people trapped at the border,” leftist lawmaker Maciej Konieczny told Polsat News on Friday.

The Afghans are in need of protection, he said, adding that Polish border guards were breaking international law.

A group of 32 Afghans has spent the last 12 days in the open, near the village of Usnarz Gorny in the border with Belarus, according to PAP news agency.

Polish border guards surrounded the refugees and prevented them from moving onwards by blocking them with their vehicles, while armed security forces were visible on the Belarusian side of the border.

At the end of May, Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko announced that his country would no longer prevent migrants from travelling on to the EU, in reaction to tougher Western sanctions.

Ever since, countries sharing borders with Belarus have seen a dramatic increase in the number of migrants, particularly Lithuania.

Pressure on Poland has increased more recently.

Poland’s national conservative government has a restrictive policy on refugees.