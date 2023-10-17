Polish opposition wins majority in parliament: final tally

Opposition parties together won over 54 percent of the votes in Poland’s parliamentary election on Sunday, according to the ballot count released Tuesday.

After the completion of vote counting in all electoral districts, the National Electoral Commission announced on Tuesday that the winner, the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), won 35.38 percent of the votes, short of a majority in Sejm, the lower house of the parliament.

Civic Coalition, led by former Prime Minister and former European Council President Donald Tusk, garnered 30.70 percent of the votes, while the Third Way got 14.40 percent, and the New Left 8.61 percent.

The collective votes of the three are enough for a comfortable majority. The far-right Confederation Freedom and Independence, a possible partner with PiS according to local media reports, picked up 7.16 percent of the votes. The Non-Partisan Local Government Activists gained 1.86 percent.

Pursuant to the Polish constitution, the first sessions of the Sejm and Senate are convened by the president on a day falling within 30 days of the election day. The current government shall resign then at the first session of the new Sejm, which is to be held on or before Nov. 14.